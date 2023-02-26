Nashville defeats New York City FC in opener of MLS season

Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy (20) is tripped by New York City FC forward Thiago Andrade (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville SC won 2-0. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Walker Zimmerman and Jacob Shaffelburg scored and Nashville SC defeated New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday in the first game of the Major Soccer League season.

Zimmerman scored following a free kick after Fafa Picault centered the ball in front of the goal in the 34th minute for a 1-0 lead.

Shaffelburg’s goal came in the 80th minute off an assist from Hany Mukhtar.

Joe Willis made the saves on NYCFC’s two shots on goal. Nashville outshot NYCFC 9-8, with four shots on goal.

Nashville had a win and a draw against NYCFC last season — its first.

Both teams next play Saturday. Nashville visits the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC visits the Chicago Fire.

