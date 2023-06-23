Pereira and New York City FC visit the Portland Timbers

New York City FC (4-7-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (5-8-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Portland -111, NYCFC +292, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gabriel Pereira leads New York City FC into a matchup with the Portland Timbers following a two-goal performance against Atlanta United.

The Timbers are 4-3-2 at home. The Timbers rank 10th in the Western Conference with 21 goals led by Franck Boli with five.

NYCFC is 0-5-5 in road games. Pereira paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. NYCFC has scored 20.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boli has scored five goals for the Timbers. Evander has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Pereira has six goals and three assists for NYCFC. Gabe Segal has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 3-3-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NYCFC: 0-5-5, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), Juan David Mosquera Lopez (injured).

NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), James Sands (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .