Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Yu Chang on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Dillon Tate to Aberdeen (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington from Columbus (IL). Optioned LHP Tim Herrin to Columbus. Sent LHP Sam Hentges to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Brock Stewart from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Trevor Megill for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Nick Ramirez on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. (IL). Sent OF Harrison Bader to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Luis Medina from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to Las Vegas. Sent C Manny Pina to Las Vegas on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated CF Jose Siri from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan and RHP Taj Bradley to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Heath Hembree from Durham. Sent RHP Hector Perez outright to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Released OF Clint Frazier from a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Jake McCarthy to Reno (PCL). Recalled 3B Emmanuel Rivera from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Collin McHugh from the 15-day IL. Placed SS Eli White on the paternity list. Optioned LHP Danny Young to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled 2B Nick Solak from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled OF Nelson Velazquez from Iowa (IL). Placed INF Cody Bellinger on the paternity list.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Antonio Senzatela to Albuquerque )PCL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Evan Phillips from the bereavement list. Recalled INF Michael Busch from Oklahoma City (PL). Placed INF Max Muncy and RHP Brusdar Graterol on the paternity list. Sent RHP Jimmy Nelson to Oklahoma City (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Hoeing from Jacksonville (IL). Designated LHP Sean Nolin for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent OF Tyrone Taylor to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Edwin Uceta on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Recalled RHP Jose Butto from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Chase De Jong to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent 2B Taylor Motter outright to Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Drew Pomeranz to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed S Sam Franklin to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Exercised the fifth-year option for QB Joe Burrow.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed P Tommy Townsend.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Exercised the fifth-year option for WR Justin Jefferson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned G Brandon Bussi to Providence (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Lucas Carlsson to Charlotte (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled LW Tye Kartye from Coachella Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated LW Michael Bunting from suspension.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Gabriel Dumont two games for a kneeing incident during an April 22 game against Rochester.

ABBOTSFORD — Signed G Marco Costantini to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).

UTICA COMETS — Returned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Matt Boudens from reserve. Placed F Drake Rymsha on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Miles Gendron from reserve. Placed F Anthony Beauchamp on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Andrew Perrott from reserve. Placed D Zach Vinnell on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated G Kaden Fulcher from reserve. Placed G Pat Nagle on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Derek Daschke from reserve. Placed D Riley McCourt on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Nashville SC M Hany Mukhtar an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment in an April 22 match against Los Angeles FC.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired M Danny Leyva on loan from Seattle for the rest of the 2023 season in exchange for $92,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a third-round 2025 SuperDraft pick. Called up M Marlon Vargas on a short-term loan.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired D Malte Amundsen from New York City FC in exchange for $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Vancouver in exchange for $350,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Ibrahim Aliyu to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded F C.J. Sapong to Toronto FC in exchange for D Lukas MacNaughton and $125,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 third-round draft pick from Racing Louisville in exchange for M Jordan Baggett.