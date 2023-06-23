Atlanta United tries to end road draw streak in game against the New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United FC (7-4-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New York -108, Atlanta United FC +277, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United visits the New York Red Bulls after playing to a draw in three road games in a row.

The Red Bulls are 4-5-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Red Bulls rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 81 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

United is 4-3-7 in Eastern Conference games. Giorgos Giakoumakis paces the top-scoring team in MLS play with 10 goals. United has a league-leading 37 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. United won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cory Burke has two goals for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has one goal over the past 10 games.

Giakoumakis has scored 10 goals for United. Tyler Wolff has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-4-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 2-3-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Omir Fernandez (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), John Tolkin (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

United: Erik Lopez (injured), Thiago Almada (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Luis Abram (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .