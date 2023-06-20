New York Red Bulls face Charlotte FC in conference action

Charlotte FC (6-8-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New York -136, Charlotte FC +368, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC visits the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action.

The Red Bulls are 4-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are eighth in the Eastern Conference drawing 77 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

Charlotte is 5-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 25 goals led by Karol Swiderski with five.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Reyes has scored two goals for the Red Bulls. John Tolkin has two assists over the past 10 games.

Swiderski has scored five goals with three assists for Charlotte. Justin Meram has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-4-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Charlotte: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Daniel Edelman (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Omir Fernandez (injured), Andres Reyes (injured).

Charlotte: Hamady Diop (injured), Enzo Copetti (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured), Derrick Jones (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .