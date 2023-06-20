Orlando City hosts the Philadelphia Union in conference matchup

Philadelphia Union (9-5-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (7-5-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Orlando City SC +145, Philadelphia +174, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City and the Philadelphia Union meet in conference play.

Orlando is 4-4-5 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 4-0-1 when it scores two goals.

The Union are 8-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Julian Carranza leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine goals. The Union have scored 28.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Orlando won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan McGuire has five goals and two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Carranza has scored nine goals with two assists for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Union: 7-1-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Abdi Salim (injured), Wilfredo Rivera (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured), Facundo Torres (injured), Wilder Cartagena (injured), Pedro Gallese (injured).

Union: Alejandro Bedoya (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .