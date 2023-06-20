Portland Timbers take shutout streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (3-6-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (5-7-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Portland -112, Chicago +285, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers come into a matchup against the Chicago Fire after notching three straight shutout wins.

The Timbers are 4-2-2 at home. The Timbers are eighth in the Western Conference with 71 shots on goal, averaging 3.9 per game.

The Fire are 1-5-2 on the road. The Fire are 3-5 in one-goal games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franck Boli has four goals for the Timbers. Evander has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kei Kamara has scored four goals and added one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 3-3-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Fire: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Juan David Mosquera Lopez (injured), Pablo Bonilla (injured).

Fire: Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .