D.C. United faces Real Salt Lake in non-conference matchup

Real Salt Lake (5-7-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (6-7-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : DC United -142, Real Salt Lake +363, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United and Real Salt Lake meet in non-conference play.

United is 3-2-3 in home games. United has a 4-0-0 record in games it records at least three goals.

RSL is 3-3-2 on the road. RSL is 0-2-1 when it scores a single goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has eight goals and one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has four goals over the past 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has four goals and two assists for RSL. Rubio Rubin has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

RSL: 3-2-5, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Ruan (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bryan Oviedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .