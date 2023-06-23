Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake against Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (5-7-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (7-7-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Real Salt Lake +115, Minnesota United FC +216, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with Minnesota United following a two-goal showing against Saint Louis City SC.

RSL is 5-6-4 in conference matchups. RSL has an MLS-leading 113 shots on goal, averaging 5.9 per game.

United is 5-4-3 in Western Conference games. United is eighth in the MLS allowing just 22 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreilach has four goals and one assist for RSL. Pablo Ruiz has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored four goals for United. Mender Garcia Torres has one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Bryan Oviedo (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured), Braian Ojeda (injured), Jefferson Savarino (injured), Anderson Julio (injured).

United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Kemar Lawrence (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .