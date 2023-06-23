Seattle Sounders host Orlando City in non-conference action

Orlando City SC (7-5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (8-7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Seattle -105, Orlando City SC +280, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders play Orlando City in non-conference play.

The Sounders are 5-3-2 at home. The Sounders have a 3-0-1 record in games they record at least three goals.

Orlando is 4-2-2 in road games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 76 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored nine goals for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has two goals over the past 10 games.

Duncan McGuire has scored six goals with two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 2-5-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Sota Kitahara (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).

Orlando: Abdi Salim (injured), Facundo Torres (injured), Wilfredo Rivera (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured), Wilder Cartagena (injured), Pedro Gallese (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .