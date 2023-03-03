AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Colorado Rapids take on Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action

By The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

Sporting Kansas City (0-1-0) vs. Colorado Rapids (0-1-0)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Colorado +100, Sporting Kansas City +245, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City meet in Western Conference play.

The Rapids put together an 11-13-10 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 10-2-5 in home games. The Rapids scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 57.

Sporting KC put together an 11-16-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-10-5 in road games. Sporting KC scored 42 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Yaya Toure (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Jonathan Lewis (injured), Marko Ilic (injured), Jack Price (injured), Diego Rubio (injured).

Sporting KC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.