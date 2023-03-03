Colorado Rapids take on Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action

Sporting Kansas City (0-1-0) vs. Colorado Rapids (0-1-0)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Colorado +100, Sporting Kansas City +245, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City meet in Western Conference play.

The Rapids put together an 11-13-10 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 10-2-5 in home games. The Rapids scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 57.

Sporting KC put together an 11-16-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-10-5 in road games. Sporting KC scored 42 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Yaya Toure (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Jonathan Lewis (injured), Marko Ilic (injured), Jack Price (injured), Diego Rubio (injured).

Sporting KC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .