Sporting Kansas City visits the Portland Timbers for season opener

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Portland -102, Sporting Kansas City +245, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City visits the Portland Timbers in the season opener.

The Timbers finished 11-10-13 overall and 8-3-6 at home a season ago. The Timbers averaged 1.6 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Sporting KC compiled an 11-16-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-10-5 in road matches. Sporting KC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: None listed.

Sporting KC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .