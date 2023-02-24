AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Sporting Kansas City visits the Portland Timbers for season opener

    By The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

    Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers

    Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland -102, Sporting Kansas City +245, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City visits the Portland Timbers in the season opener.

    The Timbers finished 11-10-13 overall and 8-3-6 at home a season ago. The Timbers averaged 1.6 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

    Sporting KC compiled an 11-16-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-10-5 in road matches. Sporting KC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: None listed.

    Sporting KC: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.