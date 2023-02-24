Sporting Kansas City visits the Portland Timbers for season opener
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland -102, Sporting Kansas City +245, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City visits the Portland Timbers in the season opener.
The Timbers finished 11-10-13 overall and 8-3-6 at home a season ago. The Timbers averaged 1.6 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.
Sporting KC compiled an 11-16-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-10-5 in road matches. Sporting KC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: None listed.
Sporting KC: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.