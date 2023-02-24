Vancouver Whitecaps host Real Salt Lake for season opener

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Vancouver +132, Real Salt Lake +201, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps take on Real Salt Lake at home in the season opener.

The Whitecaps were 12-15-7 overall in the 2022 season while going 10-4-3 at home. The Whitecaps scored 40 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

RSL went 12-11-11 overall and 3-9-6 on the road in the 2022 season. RSL averaged 1.3 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured).

RSL: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .