Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 52, Montgomery Co. 49
Beechwood 52, Reading, Ohio 38
Boyd Co. 76, Elliott Co. 43
Buckhorn 56, Jackson City 36
Highlands 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 41
Lewis Co. 59, West Carter 37
Lou. DuPont Manual 65, Lou. Fern Creek 14
Lou. Valley 42, Lou. Brown 39, OT
Madisonville-North Hopkins 93, Dawson Springs 35
Pendleton Co. 49, Mason Co. 35
Prestonsburg 66, Magoffin Co. 36
Trimble Co. 61, Eminence 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/