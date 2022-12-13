AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Monday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Anderson Co. 52, Montgomery Co. 49

    Beechwood 52, Reading, Ohio 38

    Boyd Co. 76, Elliott Co. 43

    Buckhorn 56, Jackson City 36

    Highlands 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 41

    Lewis Co. 59, West Carter 37

    Lou. DuPont Manual 65, Lou. Fern Creek 14

    Lou. Valley 42, Lou. Brown 39, OT

    Madisonville-North Hopkins 93, Dawson Springs 35

    Pendleton Co. 49, Mason Co. 35

    Prestonsburg 66, Magoffin Co. 36

    Trimble Co. 61, Eminence 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.