Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bracken Co. 60, Montgomery Co. 58
Campbell Co. 61, Newport 40
Danville 66, Frankfort 49
Dixie Heights 47, Holmes 40
Garrard Co. 64, Knox Central 23
Grant Co. 55, Lex. Christian 53
Lee Co. 87, Jackson City 61
Lex. Paul Dunbar 54, Woodford Co. 51
Lex. Sayre 49, Lou. Atherton 47
Lou. DuPont Manual 59, Lou. St. Xavier 58
Ludlow 87, Cov. Latin 35
Mayfield 72, Fort Campbell 29
McCracken County 58, University Heights 46
Meade Co. 80, Frederick Fraize 21
North Laurel 105, Oneida Baptist 40
Paris 66, Powell Co. 51
Prestonsburg 74, Belfry 61
Raceland 71, Rose Hill Christian 32
Russell 67, Bath Co. 58
Somerset 59, Rockcastle Co. 56
Todd Co. Central 68, Caldwell Co. 39
Union Co. 82, Dawson Springs 63
Walton-Verona 86, South Oldham 78
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/