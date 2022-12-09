AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bracken Co. 60, Montgomery Co. 58

Campbell Co. 61, Newport 40

Danville 66, Frankfort 49

Dixie Heights 47, Holmes 40

Garrard Co. 64, Knox Central 23

Grant Co. 55, Lex. Christian 53

Lee Co. 87, Jackson City 61

Lex. Paul Dunbar 54, Woodford Co. 51

Lex. Sayre 49, Lou. Atherton 47

Lou. DuPont Manual 59, Lou. St. Xavier 58

Ludlow 87, Cov. Latin 35

Mayfield 72, Fort Campbell 29

McCracken County 58, University Heights 46

Meade Co. 80, Frederick Fraize 21

North Laurel 105, Oneida Baptist 40

Paris 66, Powell Co. 51

Prestonsburg 74, Belfry 61

Raceland 71, Rose Hill Christian 32

Russell 67, Bath Co. 58

Somerset 59, Rockcastle Co. 56

Todd Co. Central 68, Caldwell Co. 39

Union Co. 82, Dawson Springs 63

Walton-Verona 86, South Oldham 78

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.