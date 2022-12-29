Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row.

Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers are 3-2-3 in games decided by a goal.

Montreal is 15-17-3 overall and 3-5-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens serve 12.0 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in the league.

The teams match up Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Canadiens won the previous meeting 10-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 17 goals and 11 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has scored 15 goals with 16 assists for the Canadiens. Jordan Harris has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Chris Tierney: out (concussion), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (leg).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: out (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Michael Matheson: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .