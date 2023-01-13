AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 51, Richfield 26

Bishop Kelly 66, Vallivue 20

Burley 50, Wood River 33

Caldwell 43, Emmett 40

Council 63, Salmon River 26

Dietrich 38, Richfield 20

Hagerman 27, Camas County 23

Idaho City 38, Wilder 36

Kendrick 47, Deary 28

Lapwai 53, Kamiah 20

Madison 56, Idaho Falls 41

Minico 61, Highland 36

Mountain Home 41, Jerome 31

Parma 39, Weiser 33

Pocatello 56, Hillcrest 37

Post Falls 71, Lewiston 49

Rigby 65, Skyline 52

Rockland 45, Mackay 38

Sandpoint 48, Timberlake 39

Shelley 60, Century 46

Skyview 41, Ridgevue 28

Star Valley, Wyo. 51, Filer 19

Thunder Ridge 59, Bonneville 56, OT

Tri-Valley 28, Cascade 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

