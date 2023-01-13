Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 51, Richfield 26
Bishop Kelly 66, Vallivue 20
Burley 50, Wood River 33
Caldwell 43, Emmett 40
Council 63, Salmon River 26
Dietrich 38, Richfield 20
Hagerman 27, Camas County 23
Idaho City 38, Wilder 36
Kendrick 47, Deary 28
Lapwai 53, Kamiah 20
Madison 56, Idaho Falls 41
Minico 61, Highland 36
Mountain Home 41, Jerome 31
Parma 39, Weiser 33
Pocatello 56, Hillcrest 37
Post Falls 71, Lewiston 49
Rigby 65, Skyline 52
Rockland 45, Mackay 38
Sandpoint 48, Timberlake 39
Shelley 60, Century 46
Skyview 41, Ridgevue 28
Star Valley, Wyo. 51, Filer 19
Thunder Ridge 59, Bonneville 56, OT
Tri-Valley 28, Cascade 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/