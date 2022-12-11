AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 65, Ames 25

Baxter 58, Tripoli 9

Burlington 57, Waterloo, East 55

Carroll 47, Storm Lake 29

Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, Durant-Bennett 34

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 65, Boyden-Hull 10

Clinton 51, Camanche 30

Crestwood, Cresco 41, St. Charles, Minn. 39

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Des Moines Christian 36

Decorah 73, Chatfield, Minn. 47

Dike-New Hartford 71, Center Point-Urbana 52

English Valleys, North English 51, Lone Tree 43

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Gilbert 56, Mason City 50

Hinton 67, Lawton-Bronson 24

Independence 71, Janesville 36

Iowa City High 66, Muscatine 30

Lake Mills 42, Saint Ansgar 35

Lanesboro, Minn. 59, New Hampton 54

LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 40, Postville 23

Louisa-Muscatine 50, Hillcrest Academy 23

Mount Ayr 66, Seymour 15

Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Calamus-Wheatland 55

OA-BCIG 52, East Sac County 48

Osage 55, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 21

Pleasant Valley 58, Linn-Mar, Marion 34

Pleasantville 42, Lynnville-Sully 33

Southwest Valley 44, Griswold 28

Spring Grove, Minn. 50, Kee, Lansing 21

Trinity Christian High School 58, Siouxland Christian 46

Wahlert, Dubuque 57, West Delaware, Manchester 42

Washington 74, Davis County, Bloomfield 70

Westwood, Sloan 65, South O’Brien, Paullina 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press