Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 65, Ames 25
Baxter 58, Tripoli 9
Burlington 57, Waterloo, East 55
Carroll 47, Storm Lake 29
Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, Durant-Bennett 34
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 65, Boyden-Hull 10
Clinton 51, Camanche 30
Crestwood, Cresco 41, St. Charles, Minn. 39
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Des Moines Christian 36
Decorah 73, Chatfield, Minn. 47
Dike-New Hartford 71, Center Point-Urbana 52
English Valleys, North English 51, Lone Tree 43
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
Gilbert 56, Mason City 50
Hinton 67, Lawton-Bronson 24
Independence 71, Janesville 36
Iowa City High 66, Muscatine 30
Lake Mills 42, Saint Ansgar 35
Lanesboro, Minn. 59, New Hampton 54
LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 40, Postville 23
Louisa-Muscatine 50, Hillcrest Academy 23
Mount Ayr 66, Seymour 15
Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Calamus-Wheatland 55
OA-BCIG 52, East Sac County 48
Osage 55, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 21
Pleasant Valley 58, Linn-Mar, Marion 34
Pleasantville 42, Lynnville-Sully 33
Southwest Valley 44, Griswold 28
Spring Grove, Minn. 50, Kee, Lansing 21
Trinity Christian High School 58, Siouxland Christian 46
Wahlert, Dubuque 57, West Delaware, Manchester 42
Washington 74, Davis County, Bloomfield 70
Westwood, Sloan 65, South O’Brien, Paullina 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/