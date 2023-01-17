Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American International Academy 53, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 51
Boyne City 55, McBain 41
Burton Bendle 82, Burton Atherton 48
Cassopolis 80, Marcellus 22
Charlotte 45, Wyoming Lee 44
Detroit Jalen Rose 57, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 53
Ellsworth 79, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 57
Gaylord 65, Cheboygan 53
Ionia 52, Lansing Catholic 49
Leslie 45, Lansing Christian 37
Munising 67, Carney-Nadeau 45
Napoleon 63, Concord 45
Negaunee 58, Hancock 25
North Muskegon 42, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 36
Olivet 56, Lake Odessa Lakewood 49
Ovid-Elsie 55, Chesaning 51, OT
Posen 72, Fairview 25
Romulus 79, St. Clair Shores South Lake 59
Roscommon 55, Coleman 42
Rossford, Ohio 64, Onsted 35
Saginaw Swan Valley 64, St. Charles 35
Schoolcraft 49, Kalamazoo Hackett 44
Taylor Trillium Academy 56, Detroit Mumford 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Dickinson vs. Norway, ppd.
___
