Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American International Academy 53, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 51

Boyne City 55, McBain 41

Burton Bendle 82, Burton Atherton 48

Cassopolis 80, Marcellus 22

Charlotte 45, Wyoming Lee 44

Detroit Jalen Rose 57, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 53

Ellsworth 79, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 57

Gaylord 65, Cheboygan 53

Ionia 52, Lansing Catholic 49

Leslie 45, Lansing Christian 37

Munising 67, Carney-Nadeau 45

Napoleon 63, Concord 45

Negaunee 58, Hancock 25

North Muskegon 42, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 36

Olivet 56, Lake Odessa Lakewood 49

Ovid-Elsie 55, Chesaning 51, OT

Posen 72, Fairview 25

Romulus 79, St. Clair Shores South Lake 59

Roscommon 55, Coleman 42

Rossford, Ohio 64, Onsted 35

Saginaw Swan Valley 64, St. Charles 35

Schoolcraft 49, Kalamazoo Hackett 44

Taylor Trillium Academy 56, Detroit Mumford 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Dickinson vs. Norway, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

