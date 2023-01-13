Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 51, Soda Springs 40
Ambrose 47, Marsing 45
Borah 51, Kuna 40
Camas County 62, Hagerman 32
Castleford 73, Hansen 38
Council 74, Salmon River 33
Declo 53, Wendell 45
Eagle 74, Capital 70
Firth 57, South Fremont 45
Fruitland 52, McCall-Donnelly 39
Gem State Adventist 53, Centennial Baptist 36
Homedale 53, Payette 28
Kellogg 56, St. Maries 43
Kendrick 74, Deary 31
Lewiston 67, Post Falls 38
Melba 56, Compass Public Charter School 17
Meridian 69, Boise 58
Mountain View 67, Rocky Mountain 44
Nampa Christian 62, Cole Valley 54
New Plymouth 82, North Star Charter 30
Owyhee 67, Nampa 45
Parma 57, Weiser 54
Raft River 40, Shoshone 19
Richfield 65, Dietrich 38
Ririe 67, Salmon 24
Rockland 66, Mackay 34
Teton 56, Marsh Valley 50
Timberlake 70, Genesis Preparatory Academy 54
Timberline 61, Middleton 51
Timberline-Weippe 62, Nezperce 36
Valley 47, Murtaugh 28
W. Jefferson 55, N. Fremont 48
West Side 45, Malad 36
