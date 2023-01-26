AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 68, North Star Charter 56

Blackfoot 66, Rigby 61

Borah 47, Middleton 40

Burley 46, Minico 40

Capital 86, Meridian 73

Cascade 62, Meadows Valley 18

Centennial 77, Kuna 56

Genesee 51, Colton, Wash. 41

Highland 70, Bonneville 58

Hillcrest 67, Preston 61

Kendrick 67, Potlatch 53

Lakeside 85, Wallace 22

Madison 72, Skyline 28

Melba 71, Nampa Christian 65

Mountain View 54, Boise 37

Owyhee 78, Rocky Mountain 39

Rimrock 49, Owyhee 46

Rockland 48, Richfield 32

Teton 68, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 60

Timberlake 65, Sandpoint 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.