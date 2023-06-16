Nashville hosts Saint Louis City SC on 4-game home winning streak

Saint Louis City SC (9-5-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (9-3-5, first in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC -152, Saint Louis +393, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Saint Louis City SC aiming to prolong a four-game home winning streak.

Nashville is 1-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville ranks eighth in the league with 25 goals led by Hany Mukhtar with 10.

Saint Louis is 7-4-2 in conference matchups. Saint Louis is first in the Western Conference with 33 goals. Nicholas Gioacchini paces the team with six.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mukhtar has scored 10 goals with six assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has three goals over the past 10 games.

Gioacchini has scored six goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 6-1-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Saint Louis: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Saint Louis: Caden Glover (injured), Klauss (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .