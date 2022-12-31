Pacific Division-leading Vegas plays Nashville

Nashville Predators (15-14-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -162, Predators +137; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators.

Vegas has a 24-12-2 record overall and a 10-9-0 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have a 14-7-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Nashville is 15-14-5 overall and 7-8-2 on the road. The Predators are 12-4-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has scored 11 goals with 18 assists for the Predators. Yakov Trenin has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Predators: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Paul Cotter: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Matt Duchene: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .