Nashville hosts Atlanta United in non-conference play

Atlanta United FC (5-1-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC +114, Atlanta United FC +223, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville takes on Atlanta United in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville is 2-1-2 in home games. Nashville is 0-3 in one-goal games.

United is 1-1-2 in road games. United is 3-0 in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has scored three goals with three assists for Nashville. Jacob Shaffelburg has two goals.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has five goals for United. Thiago Almada has four goals and four assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Nashville: Averaging 0.9 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

United: Averaging 2.0 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

United: Franco Ibarra (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .