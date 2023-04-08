AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Djitte leads Austin against Nashville

By The Associated PressApril 8, 2023 GMT

Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (15-9-6, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +115, Nashville SC +205, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Moussa Djitte leads Austin into a matchup with Nashville after a three-goal performance against Real Salt Lake.

Austin is 10-8-5 in conference games. Austin ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 132 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game. Austin is also third in MLS play with 60 goals.

Nashville is 9-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville ranks sixth in the MLS giving up only 38 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Nashville won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximiliano Urruti has nine goals for Austin. Sebastian Driussi has nine goals over the last 10 games.

C.J. Sapong has scored five goals with four assists for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has 10 goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-2-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sports

  • Brooks Koepka a major presence again, leads the Masters

  • Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round

  • Column: How much longer will Tiger making cut be worth it?

  • East play-in field set, Embiid poised to win scoring title

    • NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured).

    Nashville: Ake Arnaud Loba (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.