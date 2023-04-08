Djitte leads Austin against Nashville

Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (15-9-6, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +115, Nashville SC +205, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Moussa Djitte leads Austin into a matchup with Nashville after a three-goal performance against Real Salt Lake.

Austin is 10-8-5 in conference games. Austin ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 132 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game. Austin is also third in MLS play with 60 goals.

Nashville is 9-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville ranks sixth in the MLS giving up only 38 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Nashville won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximiliano Urruti has nine goals for Austin. Sebastian Driussi has nine goals over the last 10 games.

C.J. Sapong has scored five goals with four assists for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has 10 goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-2-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured).

Nashville: Ake Arnaud Loba (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

