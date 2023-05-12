Mukhtar leads Nashville against D.C. United

Nashville SC (5-3-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (4-5-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : DC United +122, Nashville SC +226, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville into a matchup with D.C. United after scoring three goals against the Chicago Fire.

United is 2-2-1 in home games. United has a 3-0-0 record in games it records three or more goals.

Nashville is 1-2-1 in road games. Nashville is 3-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has five goals for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Mukhtar has scored six goals with four assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Steve Birnbaum (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

Nashville: Sean Davis (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured), Nick Depuy (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

