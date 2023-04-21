Vela and Los Angeles FC visit Nashville

Los Angeles FC (5-0-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC +162, LAFC +166, Draw +228; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Nashville after a two-goal performance against the LA Galaxy.

Nashville is 0-0-0 in Western Conference play. Hany Mukhtar leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two. Nashville has scored seven goals.

LAFC is 4-0-2 against conference opponents. LAFC ranks fourth in the league drawing 46 corner kicks, averaging 6.6 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mukhtar has two goals and three assists for Nashville. Jacob Shaffelburg has two goals.

Denis Bouanga has scored six goals with one assist for LAFC. Vela has three goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Nashville: Averaging 0.9 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

LAFC: Averaging 2.1 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

LAFC: Maxime Crepeau (injured).

