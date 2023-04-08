Los Angeles FC looks for 20th win of season, hosts Nashville

Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -164, Nashville SC +371, Draw +331; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC looks for its 20th win of the season when it faces Nashville.

LAFC is 14-8-3 against Western Conference teams. LAFC is third in the MLS giving up just 35 goals.

Nashville is 9-8-8 in conference matchups. Nashville has a 6-1-0 record in games it scores three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has 15 goals and four assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

C.J. Sapong has scored five goals and added four assists for Nashville. Daniel Lovitz has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Franco Escobar (injured).

Nashville: Anibal Godoy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .