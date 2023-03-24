Moreno leads Cincinnati against Nashville

FC Cincinnati (2-0-2) vs. Nashville SC (2-1-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC -102, FC Cincinnati +274, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Junior Moreno leads Cincinnati into a matchup with Nashville after scoring two goals against the Chicago Fire.

Nashville compiled a 13-10-11 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 6-5-6 in home games. Nashville scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

Cincinnati put together a 12-9-13 record overall in 2022 while finishing 7-5-7 in road games. Cincinnati averaged 1.9 goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Anibal Godoy (injured), Nick Depuy (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

Cincinnati: Nick Hagglund (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .