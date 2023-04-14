Nashville takes shutout streak into matchup against New York City FC

Nashville SC (3-2-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (2-2-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : NYCFC -101, Nashville SC +270, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville heads into a matchup with New York City FC after notching two straight shutout wins.

NYCFC is 2-0-1 at home. Talles Magno paces the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with two. NYCFC has scored seven goals.

Nashville is 1-1-1 in road games. Nashville leads the Western Conference giving up only two goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Nashville won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talles Magno has two goals for NYCFC. Gabriel Pereira has two goals and two assists.

Jacob Shaffelburg has scored two goals for Nashville. Walker Zimmerman has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Nashville: Averaging 0.9 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .