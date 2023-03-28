South Carolina rolls over Maryland to reach Final Four

South Carolina's Raven Johnson (25) dribbles past Maryland's Bri McDaniel (24) in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 18 points and top-seeded South Carolina used its smothering defense to take control in the second quarter, outlasting second-seeded Maryland 86-75 on Monday night to reach its third straight Final Four.

Coach Dawn Staley’s team improved to 36-0 this season with its 42nd straight victory dating to last year’s NCAA title run. The Gamecocks are now two games away from repeating as champions and completing the 10th undefeated season in the women’s game.

South Carolina will play Iowa and do-it-all star Caitlin Clark in the national semifinals in Dallas on Friday night.

Diamond Miller led the Terps (28-7), looking for their first trip to the Final Four since 2015, with 24 points.

SEATTLE 3 REGION

VIRGINA TECH 84, OHIO STATE 74

SEATTLE (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore added 24 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history with a win over No. 3 seed Ohio State.

For the seventh time in the past 10 Final Fours there will be a first-time participant and it’s the champions of the ACC, adding another accomplishment to the best season in school history. The Hokies will face LSU in the national semifinals on Friday in Dallas.

Cayla King added 12 points, all in the first half for the Hokies (31-4).

Taylor Mikesell led Ohio State (28-8) with 25 points, but 19 of those came in the first half. Jacy Sheldon scored 19 and Big Ten freshman of the year Cotie McMahon added 18.

