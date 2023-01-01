No. 4 Indiana women beat Nebraska 74-62 in overtime

Indiana's Yarden Garzon (12) and Mackenzie Holmes celebrate as Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) walks past during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers’ Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds of regulation.

Holmes made 8 of 14 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Hoosiers (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who outlasted the Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2) in a game that was tied 13 times and had 17 lead changes.

Isabelle Bourne led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as Notre Dame dominated Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College.

Miles had six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bransford produced a career-best in scoring.

Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0).

Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10, while Maria Gakeng blocked six shots for Boston College (11-5, 1-2).

NO. 9 LSU 88, VANDERBILT 63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 17 rebounds to maintain her streak of double-doubles in every game this season, and LSU remained unbeaten with a victory over Vanderbilt.

Alexis Morris had 15 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 SEC) a 70-47 lead early in the fourth quarter, to go with her 12 assists and three steals.

Flau’jae Johnson scored 20 points, giving the LSU freshman 10 or more points in four of her last five games.

Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points for Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2).

NO. 24 ARKANSAS 71, KENTUCKY 50

LEXINGTON, Kent. (AP) — Erynn Barnum and Saylor Poffenbarger scored 17 points apiece and Arkansas ended a three-game losing streak with a win at Kentucky.

Makayla Daniels added 11 points for the Razorbacks (14-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who are now 4-13 in Lexington, last winning there in 2003.

Blair Green scored 14 to lead the Wildcats (8-6, 0-2) and Jada Walker added 13. Maddie Scherr had 10 rebounds and eight points.

