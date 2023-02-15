Nebraska gets first win at Rutgers since 2018

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, C.J. Wilcher added 17 points and Nebraska beat Rutgers 82-72 on Tuesday night.

Nebraska (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) won its first game at Rutgers since Jan. 24, 2018. The Cornhuskers also have their first two-game winning streak in conference play this season.

Nebraska led throughout the second half — with its advantage not dropping below seven points in the final 10 minutes. Cam Spencer made a 3-pointer from the corner to pull Rutgers within 78-70, but the Cornhuskers made two free throws with 43.7 seconds left and again with 33 remaining to secure it.

Derrick Walker added 16 points and Sam Griesel had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers shot 58% from the field, including 12 of 28 from 3-point range. Wilcher made five 3-pointers and Tominaga added four.

Tominaga finished with 22 points for the second straight game after scoring 17 after halftime on Saturday in a 17-point comeback victory over Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aundre Hyatt scored 24 points and Clifford Omoruyi had 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Rutgers (16-10, 8-7), which has lost three straight games.

Nebraska plays at Maryland on Sunday. Rutgers plays at Wisconsin on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25