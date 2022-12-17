Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 53
Amherst 54, Axtell 33
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Loomis 48
Arapahoe 57, Southwest 49
Archbishop Bergan 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 24
Aurora 57, York 55
Bancroft-Rosalie 56, West Monona, Iowa 53
Battle Creek 75, North Bend Central 68
Beatrice 60, Malcolm 37
Blue Hill 41, Wood River 35
Boone Central 53, Norfolk Catholic 37
Burwell 52, St. Edward 43
Centennial 46, Milford 36
Chase County 51, Wray, Colo. 29
Crete 61, Fairbury 50
Deshler 37, Franklin 24
Diller-Odell 55, Lewiston 30
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Central City 60
Douglas County West 68, Raymond Central 24
East Butler 40, Hampton 38
Elm Creek 51, Bertrand 46
Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22
Freeman 30, Auburn 29
Friend 57, Lawrence-Nelson 35
Giltner 67, Meridian 47
Gothenburg 61, Holdrege 55
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Lincoln Christian 38
Gretna 64, Papillion-LaVista South 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Sutton 27
Heartland 36, Thayer Central 28
Howells/Dodge 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31
Johnson County Central 41, Louisville 36
Johnson-Brock 33, Tri County 32
Kearney 75, Buena Vista 20
Kenesaw 58, Silver Lake 37
Lexington 44, Grand Island Northwest 42
Lincoln Northeast 60, Columbus 33
Lincoln Southeast 67, Grand Island 23
McCook 55, Kearney Catholic 44
McCool Junction 79, Shelby/Rising City 39
Morrill 48, Edgemont, S.D. 14
Nebraska Lutheran 70, Weeping Water 29
Norfolk 59, Fremont 49
Norris 49, Seward 27
Omaha Bryan 65, Bellevue East 51
Omaha Creighton Prep 40, Millard West 37
Omaha North 77, Omaha Northwest 59
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, South Sioux City 44
Parkview Christian 78, Nebraska Christian 52
Paxton 56, Maxwell 33
Pierce 40, Columbus Scotus 37
Plattsmouth 58, Falls City 50
Pleasanton 51, Overton 47
Ponca 61, Tri County Northeast 37
Riverside 77, Harvard 15
Sandhills Valley 46, Twin Loup 31
Sandhills/Thedford 65, Wallace 32
Sandy Creek 43, Wilber-Clatonia 37
Shelton 58, Red Cloud 36
South Loup 77, Medicine Valley 36
Southern Valley 53, Superior 39
St. Paul 51, Arcadia-Loup City 25
Sterling 59, Pawnee City 51
Wakefield 64, Stanton 37
Waverly 62, Elkhorn North 40
Wayne 62, Wisner-Pilger 37
Yutan 41, Conestoga 35
Cougar Classic=
Omaha Gross Catholic 57, Boys Town 48
Platteview 53, Blair 51
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Omaha Nation 62, Santee 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ainsworth vs. Broken Bow, ppd.
Banner County vs. Potter-Dix, ppd.
Bayard vs. Garden County, ppd.
Bennett County, S.D. vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Chadron vs. Scottsbluff, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Creighton vs. Winside, ppd.
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Summerland, ppd.
Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Lusk, Wyo. vs. Crawford, ppd.
Minatare vs. Arthur County, ppd.
Mitchell vs. Alliance, ppd.
Mullen vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.
Ogallala vs. Gering, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Sidney vs. Torrington, Wyo., ppd.
South Platte vs. Wauneta-Palisade, ppd.
Stuart vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.
Walthill vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.
