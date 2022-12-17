AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 53

Amherst 54, Axtell 33

Ansley-Litchfield 57, Loomis 48

Arapahoe 57, Southwest 49

Archbishop Bergan 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 24

Aurora 57, York 55

Bancroft-Rosalie 56, West Monona, Iowa 53

Battle Creek 75, North Bend Central 68

Beatrice 60, Malcolm 37

Blue Hill 41, Wood River 35

Boone Central 53, Norfolk Catholic 37

Burwell 52, St. Edward 43

Centennial 46, Milford 36

Chase County 51, Wray, Colo. 29

Crete 61, Fairbury 50

Deshler 37, Franklin 24

Diller-Odell 55, Lewiston 30

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Central City 60

Douglas County West 68, Raymond Central 24

East Butler 40, Hampton 38

Elm Creek 51, Bertrand 46

Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22

Freeman 30, Auburn 29

Friend 57, Lawrence-Nelson 35

Giltner 67, Meridian 47

Gothenburg 61, Holdrege 55

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Lincoln Christian 38

Gretna 64, Papillion-LaVista South 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Sutton 27

Heartland 36, Thayer Central 28

Howells/Dodge 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31

Johnson County Central 41, Louisville 36

Johnson-Brock 33, Tri County 32

Kearney 75, Buena Vista 20

Kenesaw 58, Silver Lake 37

Lexington 44, Grand Island Northwest 42

Lincoln Northeast 60, Columbus 33

    • Lincoln Southeast 67, Grand Island 23

    McCook 55, Kearney Catholic 44

    McCool Junction 79, Shelby/Rising City 39

    Morrill 48, Edgemont, S.D. 14

    Nebraska Lutheran 70, Weeping Water 29

    Norfolk 59, Fremont 49

    Norris 49, Seward 27

    Omaha Bryan 65, Bellevue East 51

    Omaha Creighton Prep 40, Millard West 37

    Omaha North 77, Omaha Northwest 59

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, South Sioux City 44

    Parkview Christian 78, Nebraska Christian 52

    Paxton 56, Maxwell 33

    Pierce 40, Columbus Scotus 37

    Plattsmouth 58, Falls City 50

    Pleasanton 51, Overton 47

    Ponca 61, Tri County Northeast 37

    Riverside 77, Harvard 15

    Sandhills Valley 46, Twin Loup 31

    Sandhills/Thedford 65, Wallace 32

    Sandy Creek 43, Wilber-Clatonia 37

    Shelton 58, Red Cloud 36

    South Loup 77, Medicine Valley 36

    Southern Valley 53, Superior 39

    St. Paul 51, Arcadia-Loup City 25

    Sterling 59, Pawnee City 51

    Wakefield 64, Stanton 37

    Waverly 62, Elkhorn North 40

    Wayne 62, Wisner-Pilger 37

    Yutan 41, Conestoga 35

    Cougar Classic=

    Omaha Gross Catholic 57, Boys Town 48

    Platteview 53, Blair 51

    Lakota Nation Invitational=

    He Sapa Bracket=

    Omaha Nation 62, Santee 54

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Ainsworth vs. Broken Bow, ppd.

    Banner County vs. Potter-Dix, ppd.

    Bayard vs. Garden County, ppd.

    Bennett County, S.D. vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

    Chadron vs. Scottsbluff, ppd. to Jan 17th.

    Creighton vs. Winside, ppd.

    Humphrey St. Francis vs. Summerland, ppd.

    Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd. to Dec 17th.

    Lusk, Wyo. vs. Crawford, ppd.

    Minatare vs. Arthur County, ppd.

    Mitchell vs. Alliance, ppd.

    Mullen vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.

    Ogallala vs. Gering, ppd. to Dec 17th.

    Sidney vs. Torrington, Wyo., ppd.

    South Platte vs. Wauneta-Palisade, ppd.

    Stuart vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.

    Walthill vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

