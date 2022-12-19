Nebraska takes on Queens, aims to stop 3-game skid

Queens Royals (9-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska will try to stop its three-game skid when the Cornhuskers take on Queens.

The Cornhuskers are 4-1 on their home court. Nebraska has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Royals are 3-2 on the road. Queens has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is scoring 14.1 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Kenny Dye is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Royals: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .