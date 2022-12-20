Queens Royals take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, look for 5th straight victory

Queens Royals (9-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers have gone 4-1 in home games. Nebraska is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Royals have gone 3-2 away from home. Queens is second in the ASUN scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is averaging 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Kenny Dye is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Royals: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .