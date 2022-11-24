UC Riverside wins 76-65 against Abilene Christian

HENDERSON, Nevada (AP) — Flynn Cameron scored 26 points as UC Riverside beat Abilene Christian 76-65 on Wednesday night.

The Highlanders won all three games at the Vegas 4 tournament in Henderson, Nevada and now have won four straight. Abilene Christian lost all three of its tournament games.

Cameron added eight rebounds for the Highlanders (5-2). Zyon Pullin added 25 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 13 for 15 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich was 5 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Cameron Steele led the Wildcats (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Immanuel Allen added 17 points for Abilene Christian. Damien Daniels also recorded 10 points and four assists.

UC Riverside led Abilene Christian at the half, 37-31, with Cameron (14 points) their high scorer before the break. Pullin scored 16 points in the second half to help lead UC Riverside to an 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .