Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMay 12, 2023 GMT

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Coventry 26, Cle. Garrett Morgan 0

Akr. Springfield 16, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 1

Akr. SVSM 10, CVCA 0

Alliance Marlington 23, Painesville Harvey 0

Aurora 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Beloit West Branch 12, Ashtabula Edgewood 5

Canal Fulton Northwest 6, Streetsboro 3

Canfield 10, Perry 0

Copley 23, Bedford 0

Hubbard 10, Chardon NDCL 2

Lodi Cloverleaf 7, Sheffield Brookside 2

Mogadore Field 6, Girard 5

Parma Hts. Holy Name 14, Norton 7

Richfield Revere 1, Medina Buckeye 0

Warren Howland 15, Alliance 11

Youngs. Ursuline 5, Jefferson Area 0

Region 6

Elyria Cath. 16, Gates Mills Hawken 2

Fairview Park Fairview 15, Rocky River 9

Parma Padua 12, Peninsula Woodridge 0

Tallmadge 25, Bay Village Bay 0

Tontogany Otsego 13, Port Clinton 0

Region 8

Batavia 12, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 11

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3, Bellefontaine 0

Caledonia River Valley 2, Heath 0

Cleves Taylor 10, St Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Eaton 7, Bellbrook 4

Franklin 9, Germantown Valley View 7

Franklin Bishop Fenwick 10, Kettering Alter 0

Granville 10, Newark Licking Valley 2

Greenville 12, Trotwood Madison 0

Hamilton Badin 6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3

Marengo Highland 6, Carroll Bloom-Carroll 2

New Richmond 9, Wilmington 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 13, Delaware Buckeye Valley 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 27, Urbana 0

St. Paris Graham 2, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 9, Day. Carroll 2

Division III

Region 9

Akr. Manchester 7, Doylestown Chippewa 3

Andover Pymatuning Valley 6, Garrettsville Garfield 5

Apple Creek Waynedale 13, Massillon Tuslaw 3

Brookfield 7, Rootstown 5

Canfield South Range 16, Columbiana Crestview 0

Columbiana 5, Hanoverton United 1

Cortland Lakeview 14, Ravenna SE 7

Creston Norwayne 14, Ashland Mapleton 4

Jeromesville Hillsdale 9, Columbia Station Columbia 1

LaGrange Keystone 16, Lorain Clearview 0

Loudonville 17, Sullivan Black River 10

Poland Seminary 15, Can. South 5

Warren Champion 18, Burton Berkshire 0

West Salem Northwestern 4, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Wickliffe 18, Beachwood 2

Wooster Triway 21, Navarre Fairless 0

Region 11

Barnesville 12, Beverly Fort Frye 2

Belpre 3, Chillicothe Southeastern 2

Bidwell River Valley 4, Pomeroy Meigs 3

Byesville Meadowbrook 9, Bellaire 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 2, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Portsmouth 0

Frankfort Adena 9, Minford 2

Ironton 10, Ironton Rock Hill 5

McDermott Northwest 10, Winchester Eastern 0

Portsmouth W. 2, Nelsonville-York 0

Richmond Edison 9, West Lafayette Ridgewood 3

S. Webster 16, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Uhrichsville Claymont 10, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0

Wellston 6, Piketon 0

Wheelersburg 22, Chesapeake 0

Williamsport Westfall 9, Leesburg Fairfield 4

Division IV

Region 13

Fremont St. Joseph 7, Elmore Woodmore 2

Gibsonburg 20, Sandusky St. Mary 6

Kansas Lakota 24, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 4

Lakeside Danbury 10, Old Fort 4

Region 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 13, McComb 0

Carey 12, Arcadia 7

Continental 9, Columbus Grove 2

Convoy Crestview 16, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Defiance Ayersville 2, Pettisville 1

Edgerton 14, Edon 2

Greenwich S. Cent. 17, Lucas 1

Miller City 5, Holgate 2

Monroeville 9, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Montpelier 10, Antwerp 2

New London 11, Attica Seneca E. 0

Plymouth 10, Crestline 2

Sycamore Mohawk 3, New Riegel 1

Tiffin Calvert 11, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 1

Van Wert Lincolnview 11, Leipsic 0

W. Unity Hilltop 4, Hicksville 1

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Shadyside 2

Caldwell 4, Newcomerstown 0

Danville 9, Morral Ridgedale 2

Mechanicsburg 18, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 2

Newark Cath. 10, Fairfield Christian 1

Strasburg-Franklin 12, New Matamoras-Frontier 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 6, Grove City Christian 3

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 2

Ansonia 6, Pitsburg Frankiln Monroe 3

Covington 17, Legacy Christian 0

DeGraff Riverside 2, Bradford 0

Fairfield Cin. Christian 15, Lockland 14

Fayetteville-Perry 10, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 0

Ft. Loramie 10, New Paris National Trail 4

Houston 12, Jackson Center 3

Minster 10, Lima Cent. Cath. 0

New Bremen 9, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Newton Local 6, N. Lewisburg Triad 5

Rockford Parkway 18, Dola Hardin Northern 1

Russia 10, Sidney Lehman Catholic 0

S. Charleston Southeastern 12, Cedarville 0

St. Henry 17, Ada 0

Tri-County North 20, Botkins 0

Williamsburg 11, Felicity-Franklin 1

