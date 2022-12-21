Army defeats Cent. Conn. St. 66-55

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 18 points helped Army defeat Cent. Conn. St. 66-55 on Tuesday night.

Rucker had six rebounds for the Black Knights (6-7). Coleton Benson scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Charlie Peterson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Kellen Amos led the Blue Devils (2-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jay Rodgers added 14 points for Cent. Conn. St.. In addition, Nigel Scantlebury had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .