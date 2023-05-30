Atlanta United hosts the New England Revolution in conference play

New England Revolution (7-3-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-4-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Atlanta United FC -118, New England +290, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and the New England Revolution square off in conference action.

United is 3-3-5 in conference play. United has a 3-0-1 record in games it records three or more goals.

The Revolution are 4-2-4 in conference play. Bobby Wood leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with four goals. The Revolution have scored 22.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has eight goals for United. Tyler Wolff has two goals over the past 10 games.

Wood has four goals and three assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Revolution: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Caleb Wiley (injured), Erik Lopez (injured), Amar Sejdic (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Luiz Araujo (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Maciel (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .