Chicago Fire try to end road losing streak in game against the New England Revolution

Chicago Fire (3-4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (7-3-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New England -110, Chicago +281, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire visit the New England Revolution looking to end a three-game road skid.

The Revolution are 4-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 57 corner kicks, averaging 4.4 per game.

The Fire are 1-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Kei Kamara leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. The Fire have scored 18.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has three goals and one assist for the Revolution. Giacomo Vrioni has three goals over the last 10 games.

Kamara has four goals for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 5-2-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Fire: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Dylan Borrero (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

Fire: Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

