Martinez and Inter Miami host the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (7-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (4-6-0, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Inter Miami CF +149, New England +173, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Josef Martinez leads Inter Miami into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring two goals against Atlanta United.

Miami is 4-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has a 2-5 record in one-goal games.

The Revolution are 4-0-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank fourth in the league giving up just nine goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has scored two goals for Miami. Jean Mota has two assists over the past 10 games.

Giacomo Vrioni has scored three goals for the Revolution. Bobby Wood has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-6-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Revolution: 6-1-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Jean Mota (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Nick Marsman (injured).

Revolution: Dylan Borrero (injured), Giacomo Vrioni (injured), Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .