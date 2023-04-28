Vrioni and the New England Revolution host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (6-1-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (6-1-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New England +113, FC Cincinnati +224, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Giacomo Vrioni leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with Cincinnati after a two-goal showing against Sporting Kansas City.

The Revolution are 3-0-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution are 4-0 in matches decided by one goal.

Cincinnati is 2-0-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks 10th in the league giving up just 10 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vrioni has scored three goals for the Revolution. Dylan Borrero has two goals.

Sergio Santos has scored four goals with one assist for Cincinnati. Junior Moreno has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Revolution: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

Cincinnati: Santiago Arias (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .