Philadelphia Union host the New England Revolution in conference matchup

New England Revolution (7-2-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (5-4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia -103, New England +257, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union face the New England Revolution in conference action.

The Union are 4-4-2 against Eastern Conference teams. The Union are 2-1-0 when they score just one goal.

The Revolution are 4-1-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution have a 4-1 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Uhre has five goals for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Giacomo Vrioni has scored three goals for the Revolution. Carles Gil has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Revolution: 5-2-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jesus Bueno (injured), Jose Martinez (injured), Mikael Uhre (injured).

Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .