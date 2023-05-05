Toronto faces the New England Revolution after shutout win

New England Revolution (6-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (2-2-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Toronto FC +108, New England +230, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 1-0, Toronto hosts the New England Revolution.

Toronto is 2-2-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 43 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

The Revolution are 3-0-3 in conference play. The Revolution rank sixth in the Eastern Conference drawing 42 corner kicks, averaging 4.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has three goals and three assists for Toronto. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals over the past 10 games.

Giacomo Vrioni has scored three goals for the Revolution. Carles Gil has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 2-2-6, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Revolution: 6-1-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Federico Bernardeschi (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured).

Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .