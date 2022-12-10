AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellmont 53, E. Noble 22

Blackford 53, Alexandria 44

Blue River 68, Cowan 40

Bluffton 42, Woodlan 34

Bremen 63, New Prairie 54

Calumet 51, Gary 21st Century 32

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41

Central Noble 65, Westview 30

Columbia City 82, Norwell 66

Connersville 51, Hagerstown 23

Corydon 55, Salem 21

Culver Academy 49, Argos 46

Danville 65, Southmont 18

Eastbrook 44, Frankton 43, OT

Eastside 50, Prairie Hts. 17

Elkhart 63, S. Bend Adams 33

Eminence 51, Indpls Tindley 42

Fairfield 59, Lakeland 33

Fishers 55, Noblesville 47

Franklin 59, Greenwood 28

Ft. Wayne North 55, Ft. Wayne South 32

Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18

Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43

Glenn 50, S. Bend Riley 11

Greencastle 56, S. Putnam 39

Greenfield 52, New Palestine 28

Hamilton Southeastern 73, Avon 42

Heritage 51, Southern Wells 32

Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Chatard 55

Homestead 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21

Huntington North 54, New Haven 18

Indian Creek 62, Cloverdale 15

Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Horizon Christian 18

Indpls Attucks 55, Christel House Manual 17

Jay Co. 62, Adams Central 44

Jimtown 52, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 46

Knox 61, Oregon-Davis 48

LaVille 54, Winamac 27

Lake Central 61, Michigan City 27

    • Lebanon 49, Western Boone 33

    Leo 37, DeKalb 31

    Logansport 62, Muncie Central 42

    Manchester 46, Whitko 30

    McCutcheon 38, Kokomo 35

    Merrillville 55, LaPorte 20

    Mishawaka Marian 52, Penn 51

    Northview 46, W. Vigo 25

    Northwestern 75, Taylor 14

    Shelbyville 76, New Castle 41

    Speedway 52, Monrovia 45, OT

    Sullivan 66, N. Putnam 23

    Tippecanoe Valley 44, N. Miami 38

    Tri-Central 66, Eastern (Greentown) 28

    Tri-Township 46, Hebron 23

    Tri-West 58, Frankfort 33

    University 46, Muncie Burris 17

    W. Noble 50, Churubusco 42

    Wawasee 52, Goshen 41

    Westville 39, Boone Grove 34

    Zionsville 43, Westfield 39

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

