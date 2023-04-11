Sabres take on the Devils after shootout win

Buffalo Sabres (40-32-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (50-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -197, Sabres +165; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres took down the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout.

New Jersey has a 50-22-8 record overall and a 23-13-4 record in home games. The Devils have conceded 216 goals while scoring 278 for a +62 scoring differential.

Buffalo has gone 24-12-3 in road games and 40-32-7 overall. The Sabres have a 38-11-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Devils won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 46 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Tuch has 35 goals and 40 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body).

Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: out (personal reasons).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .