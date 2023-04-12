AP NEWS
    Devils visit the Capitals after Tatar’s 2-goal game

    By The Associated PressApril 12, 2023 GMT

    New Jersey Devils (51-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (35-37-9, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

    Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

    BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals after Tomas Tatar’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Devils’ 6-2 win.

    Washington has gone 35-37-9 overall with a 12-9-4 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have gone 32-7-4 in games they score three or more goals.

    New Jersey has a 17-6-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 51-22-8 record overall. The Devils have conceded 218 goals while scoring 284 for a +66 scoring differential.

    Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 6-3.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has 12 goals and 43 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

    Dougie Hamilton has 21 goals and 53 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

    Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Alex Ovechkin: day to day (upper body), T.J. Oshie: out for season (upper body), Anthony Mantha: day to day (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (undisclosed), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

    Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Michael McLeod: day to day (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

