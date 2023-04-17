Devils and Rangers square off to start the NHL Playoffs

New York Rangers (47-22-13, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (52-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -130, Rangers +110; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Devils host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Devils went 3-1 against the Rangers in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on Nov. 28, the Devils won 5-3. Erik Haula led the Devils with two goals.

New Jersey is 18-6-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-22-8 overall. The Devils are 18-6-4 in games decided by a single goal.

New York is 47-22-13 overall and 15-9-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are 41-5-1 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 43 goals and 56 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 39 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Vitek Vanecek: day to day (rest), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Michael McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .