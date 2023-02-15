Wyoming wins 70-56 against New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado’s 20 points helped Wyoming defeat New Mexico 70-56 on Tuesday.

Maldonado added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (8-17, 3-10 Mountain West Conference). Brendan Wenzel scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Hunter Thompson shot 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Lobos (19-7, 6-7) were led by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who posted 15 points. New Mexico also got 13 points from Josiah Allick. In addition, Morris Udeze had 12 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Wyoming took the lead with 8:04 left in the first half and did not give it up. Thompson led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 32-25 at the break. Wyoming extended its lead to 47-29 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Xavier Dusell scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .